June 30 Mercialys SA

* Acquisition of two sites for transformation from Monoprix in the Paris region

* Investment represents a total of 69.6 million euros (including transfer tax), with an immediate yield rate of 5.6 pct

* These two sites will be extensively redeveloped and residential development projects are already being looked into

* Estimated 30 million euros of work and an IRR of around 9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)