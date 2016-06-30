June 30 DocCheck AG :

* Has acquired on June 28, 2016 another 32.5 percent of shares in DocCheck Medizinbedarf und Logistik GmbH from the former manager, Roland Ortloff

* Therefore DocCheck AG increased its stake from 57.5 percent to 90.0 percent

* Purchase price was paid in cash, but purchase price itself was not disclosed