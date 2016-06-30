June 30 Nikkei:

* Mazda Motor Corp to refinance 70 bln yen ($680 mln) in subordinated loans as early as July - Nikkei

* Mazda Motor is working out details with sumitomo Mitsui Banking, Hiroshima Bank, The Development Bank Of Japan and three other institutions - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)