UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Nikkei:
* Mazda Motor Corp to refinance 70 bln yen ($680 mln) in subordinated loans as early as July - Nikkei
* Mazda Motor is working out details with sumitomo Mitsui Banking, Hiroshima Bank, The Development Bank Of Japan and three other institutions - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources