BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 30 Steel Dynamics Inc :
* Steel Dynamics to acquire Vulcan Threaded Products to expand SBQ finishing capabilities
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2016 earnings and cash flow per share.
* Purchase price will be paid in cash from available funds
* Co to purchase vulcan for $126 million, inclusive of $42 million in working capital, which is subject to typical post-closing adjustments. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change