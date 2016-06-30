June 30 Steel Dynamics Inc :

* Steel Dynamics to acquire Vulcan Threaded Products to expand SBQ finishing capabilities

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2016 earnings and cash flow per share.

* Purchase price will be paid in cash from available funds

* Co to purchase vulcan for $126 million, inclusive of $42 million in working capital, which is subject to typical post-closing adjustments.