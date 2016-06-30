June 30 Nuvasive Inc

* Nuvasive agrees to settle patent litigation with Medtronic

* Nuvasive and Medtronic reached agreement on terms for settlement of previously disclosed patent infringement lawsuits

* Company and Medtronic intend to enter into a definitive settlement agreement within 15 days

* Reached agreement on terms for withdrawal from proceedings in United States patent and trademark office

* After settlement agreement, company will make a one-time payment of $45 million to medtronic

* Parties will release each other from any and all liabilities arising out of litigation