June 30 Mcw Energy Group Ltd :

* MCW will acquire 57.29% of all issued and outstanding shares of accord

* Deal consideration for 59,698,308 shares of MCW and warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares of MCW at US$0.25 per share for three years