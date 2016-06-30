June 30 FCA US LLC
* Voluntarily recalling estimated 26,211 vehicles in the
u.s., most of which are in dealer hands, to replace their
transmission pumps
* Examination of warranty data prompted fca us investigation
that determined pumps in certain six-speed automatic
transmissions may not conform to specifications
* Affected are certain model-year 2015-16 dodge journey
crossover vehicles, dodge grand caravan, chrysler town & country
minivans and model-year 2016 ram
* Estimated 9,190 additional vehicles in canada are also
subject to recall, along with 321 vehicles in mexico and 1,514
outside nafta region
