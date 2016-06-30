Australia new vehicle sales edge higher in Jan-VFACTS
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
June 30 S&P on United States Of America:
* United states of america 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
* Outlook remains stable, reflecting view that over next two years, positive and negative rating factors are balanced
* Expect inherent economic and policy strengths of U.S. Will continue to offset its high level of debt and weak political cohesion
* Expect growth of about 2% this year following 2.4% in 2015,during 2017-2018,expect real GDP growth to average about 2.3%
* Believe U.S.'s economic performance will match or exceed that of most other advanced economies in the coming years
* U.S.'s general government debt burden (as a share of GDP) remains twice its 2007 level
* Current account deficit was 2.6% of GDP in 2015, and we expect it to remain at about this level over the next several years Source text -(bit.ly/29erkHo) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Friday, as investors await the outcome of a key U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and as China's markets reopen after a week-long break.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald