Australia new vehicle sales edge higher in Jan-VFACTS
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
June 30 S&P Global Ratings:
* Detroit public schools 2011 and 2012 bonds downgraded, remain on creditwatch negative
* Lowered rating on Detroit Public Schools (DPS), Mich.'s series 2011 bonds secured by state aid to 'BBB' from 'A'
* Lowered rating on detroit public schools's (DPS) series 2012 bonds secured by state aid to 'BBB-' from 'A-'
* Downgrade based on pending restructuring of district and uncertainty it places on bondholder repayment Source text (bit.ly/2964L8E)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Friday, as investors await the outcome of a key U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and as China's markets reopen after a week-long break.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald