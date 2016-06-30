June 30 Arena Pharmaceuticals:
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc says strategic shifting of
priorities to emphasize its proprietary clinical stage pipeline
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc says implementation of
additional cost reductions to streamline organization to support
its development programs
* Arena pharmaceuticals inc says will reduce its us
workforce by approximately 100 employees, or 73%, primarily in
areas of research, manufacturing and G&A
* Estimates cost reductions to result in reduced cash
expenditures for personnel by about $17 million
* Plans to implement additional cost control measures to
further reduce expenditures, including reductions at Swiss
manufacturing facility
* As a result of us workforce reduction, estimates it will
incur restructuring charges, primarily in q2 of 2016, of about
$6.1 million
