June 30 Atomera Inc

* Files for IPO of 2.4 mln shares of common stock - SEC filing

* Will be listed for trading upon the Nasdaq capital market under the symbol "ATMR"

* National Securities Corporation is underwriting the IPO

* Says initial public offering price is $7.50 per share

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee