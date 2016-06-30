June 30 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp
* Announces restructuring update and CCAA creditors' meeting
order
* Ontario superior Court of Justice granted order
authorizing filing of company's plan of compromise and
arrangement
* Restructuring transaction has support from supporting
creditors holding about 78.91% of aggregate principal amount of
debt
* Order authorizing, directing that a meeting of affected
creditors of company be held to consider and vote on plan
* Order setting Aug 23 as date for a hearing for court
approval of plan should plan be approved at creditors' meeting
