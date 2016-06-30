June 30 Hertz Global Holdings Inc :
* Hertz Global Holdings receives $2 billion proceeds from
separation of equipment rental business
* Will use proceeds to pay down a portion of its corporate
debt
* Hertz Global board of directors has authorized a $395
million share repurchase program
* Executed series of debt transactions since beginning of
year to reduce interest expense and extend corporate debt
maturity schedule dates
* Interest expense expected to decline by about $45 million
in h2 of 2016, about $90 million in 2017 related to debt
reduction associated with spin proceeds, redemption of 7.5%
senior notes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)