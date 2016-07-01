BRIEF-Axovant sciences announces $55.0 mln venture debt financing from Hercules Capital
July 1 Intershop Holding AG :
* Sold on June 30 its stake of about 28 percent in Corestate Capital Holding S.A. retroactive to beginning of 2016, to majority shareholder Ralph Winter
* Sale of the holding leads in the interim financial statements 2016 to a pre-tax profit of more than 7.5 million Swiss francs ($7.68 million) Source text: bit.ly/296Pi8a Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9761 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Credit Analysis and Research Ltd - dec quarter net profit 451.6 million rupees versus profit 268.1 million rupees year ago
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on Friday to review the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms and halt a Labor Department rule designed to curb potential conflicts among brokers who give retirement advice, according to a senior White House official.