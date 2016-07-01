July 1 Intershop Holding AG :

* Sold on June 30 its stake of about 28 percent in Corestate Capital Holding S.A. retroactive to beginning of 2016, to majority shareholder Ralph Winter

* Sale of the holding leads in the interim financial statements 2016 to a pre-tax profit of more than 7.5 million Swiss francs ($7.68 million) Source text: bit.ly/296Pi8a Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9761 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)