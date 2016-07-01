July 1 AstraZeneca

* Enters licensing agreements with Leo Pharma in skin diseases

* Agreement for development and commercialisation of tralokinumab for atopic dermatitis supports sharper focus on main therapy areas

* Also licenses European rights to Leo Pharma for Brodalumab, a potential new medicine for psoriasis

* Leo Pharma will make upfront payment to Astrazeneca of $115 million for rights to tralokinumab in atopic dermatitis and any future indications

* Leo Pharma to also pay up to $1 billion in milestones and up to mid-teen tiered percentage royalties on product sales

* Astrazeneca will retain all rights to tralokinumab in respiratory disease and any other indications outside of dermatology.

* Leo Pharma will gain european rights to brodalumab under similar terms to those agreed with Valeant