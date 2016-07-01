July 1 CLX Communications publ AB :

* Rights issue fully subscribed

* Raises proceeds of about 624 million Swedish crowns ($73.60 million) before deduction of issue expenses

* Issue has been carried out in order to partially finance acquisition of Mblox Incorporated that was announced on May 13 Source text: bit.ly/29w6HEq Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4781 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)