July 1 Trinity Mirror Plc :

* Board anticipates that our interim results will be in line with our expectations

* Group revenue fell by 8 pct on a like-for-like basis over period with a 9 pct decline in Q1 and a 7 pct decline in Q2

* Publishing revenue fell by 8 pct, with print declining by 10 pct and digital growing by 14 pct

* We continue to deliver strong growth in digital audience

* Publishing print advertising and circulation revenue fell by 17 pct and 5 pct respectively over period