UPDATE 2-Philippines scraps communist truce, Duterte tells troops 'be ready to fight'
* Military, defence ministry launch scathing criticism (Recasts, adds details throughout)
July 1 Trinity Mirror Plc :
* Board anticipates that our interim results will be in line with our expectations
* Group revenue fell by 8 pct on a like-for-like basis over period with a 9 pct decline in Q1 and a 7 pct decline in Q2
* Publishing revenue fell by 8 pct, with print declining by 10 pct and digital growing by 14 pct
* We continue to deliver strong growth in digital audience
* Publishing print advertising and circulation revenue fell by 17 pct and 5 pct respectively over period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Feb 3 Eleven people have been arrested outside New York University during a heated protest against a conservative comedian who gave a speech at the school, police said on Friday.
KADEY, Cameroon, Feb 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In an innovative push to combat illegal logging and the corruption that enables it, community volunteers in Cameroon are being trained to use smartphones to take geo-tagged images of freshly cut stumps and relay the information to the authorities.