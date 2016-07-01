BRIEF-Apollo Global Management Llc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.87
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 1 Atlas Mara Ltd :
* Completion of acquisition of 100 pct of Finance Bank Zambia Limited and its subsidiaries
* Deal of about $61 million in cash and 3.3 million Atlas Mara shares, not including deferred contingent consideration of up to 1.3 million Atlas Mara shares
* FBZ will be combined with Atlas Mara's Zambian subsidiary with pro forma combined assets as at Dec. 31, 2015 of approximately $567 million
PRAGUE, Feb 3 Czech billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday he had transferred his assets into two trust funds to comply with a new conflict-of-interest law that he has criticised for being aimed at him.
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent