July 1 NCC AB

* Says publishing items affecting comparability for q2 of 2016

* Says transaction costs of SEK 62 mln for dividend and listing of Bonava will not be charged to income statement, but charged directly against shareholders' equity

* Says has now decided to discontinue development and implementation of a joint HR system, which means that SEK 90 mln, pertaining to previously capitalized amounts, will be charged against NCC's earnings for Q2 of 2016

* Says earnings will be positively impacted by an amount of SEK 118 mln in Q2, due to internal gains derived from ongoing housing production for Bonava being dessolved