BRIEF-Apollo Global Management Llc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.87
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 1 Tobin Properties AB :
* Acquires commercial property in Nacka
* Property is fully let
* Purchase price is 19.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.30 million), plus additional consideration once zoning plan becomes binding Source text: bit.ly/29d4UG4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4604 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
PRAGUE, Feb 3 Czech billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday he had transferred his assets into two trust funds to comply with a new conflict-of-interest law that he has criticised for being aimed at him.
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage: