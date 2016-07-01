BRIEF-Apollo Global Management Llc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.87
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 1 Jyske Bank A/S :
* Initiates a new share buy-back programme
* Share buy-back programme runs from July 01 2016 to Dec. 31 2016.
* Buy-back programme covers a maximum value of up to 500 million Danish crowns ($75 million) Source text for Eikon:
PRAGUE, Feb 3 Czech billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday he had transferred his assets into two trust funds to comply with a new conflict-of-interest law that he has criticised for being aimed at him.
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent