July 1 LSI Software SA :

* Signs a 7-year deal with Cinema 3D S.A. in Legnica, Poland, for the delivery, implementation and maintenance of Positive Show system

* Estimates the value of the deal at 3.8 million zlotys ($963,700) net

* The Positive Show system is an integrated system providing multiple possibilities for central management of cinema chains as well as customer service