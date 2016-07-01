BRIEF-BF Utilities says IFCI Ltd cuts stake in co to 3.24 pct
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage:
July 1 Calatrava Capital SA :
* Top 1% Sp. z o.o. acquires 9.5 million series B1 shares of the company
* Parties set-off mutual claims and the company has paid down 9.5 million zlotys ($2.4 million) of liabilities as part of the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9463 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)