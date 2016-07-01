BRIEF-BF Utilities says IFCI Ltd cuts stake in co to 3.24 pct
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage:
July 1 African Bank Ltd
* African Bank offers to repurchase up to $500 million of foreign bonds
* Structure of tender offer prioritises Swiss ('CHF') bondholders, who will receive a fixed tender price if they accept offer
* Offer to repurchase bonds holders issued under its $6 billion euro medium term note programme
* Offer opens today, 1 July 2016, and will close on 13 July 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)