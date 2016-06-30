BRIEF-Snap Inc does not expect to pay cash dividends in "forseeable future"
* Snap's two co-founders have control over all stockholder decisions because they control a substantial majority of company's voting stock
June 30 Full Spectrum Inc
* Files for an IPO of upto $17.25 mln - SEC filing
* Intends to apply to have its common stock on Nasdaq capital market under the symbol "FMAX"
* Says Joseph Gunnar & Co is underwriting the IPO
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
Feb 2 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging service Snapchat, made many of its financial details public for the first time on Thursday as it prepared to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering.