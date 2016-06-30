June 30 Full Spectrum Inc

* Files for an IPO of upto $17.25 mln - SEC filing

* Intends to apply to have its common stock on Nasdaq capital market under the symbol "FMAX"

* Says Joseph Gunnar & Co is underwriting the IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee