June 30 Pattern Energy Group Inc

* Pattern Energy commits to acquire 324 mw Broadview wind power facility in new mexico for $269 million

* Has all capital required to fund deal with currently available liquidity

* Broadview has entered into two 20-year power purchase agreements with Southern California Edison for sale of 100 percent of its output

* Will fund cash purchase price for its interest in project with currently available corporate liquidity

* Funding also includes up to $160 million of long-term project holding company debt financing commitments

* Expects broadview to generate cash available for distribution of about $28 million per year based on a five-year average run rate

* Pattern Energy Group says commits to acquire 324 mw broadview wind power facility in new mexico for $269 million