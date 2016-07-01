BRIEF-Apollo Global Management Llc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.87
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 1 Selvaag Bolig ASA :
* Reaches new sales record
* In Q2 sold 326 homes with total value of 1.37 billion Norwegian crowns ($163.85 million) versus 210 homes with combined value of 693 million crowns year ago
* In H1 sold 606 residential units with overall value of 2.42 billion crowns
* Average price per home for quarter was 4.2 million crowns, compared with 3.3 million crowns in corresponding period of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3615 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRAGUE, Feb 3 Czech billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday he had transferred his assets into two trust funds to comply with a new conflict-of-interest law that he has criticised for being aimed at him.
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage: