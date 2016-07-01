BRIEF-Phillips 66 Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Phillips 66 reports fourth-quarter earnings of $163 million or $0.31 per share
July 1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces new licensing arrangement for Brodalumab in Europe
* Says affiliate and Astrazeneca have amended Valeant's license for Brodalumab
* Amendment for Brodalumab to terminate Valeant's right to develop and commercialize Brodalumab in Europe
* Astrazeneca has entered into an agreement granting Leo Pharma exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Brodalumab in Europe
* Under terms of amended agreement, Valeant will continue to hold license to develop and commercialize Brodalumab in U.S
* As consideration for termination of European rights, Astrazeneca to pay to co an upfront payment and certain sales-based milestone payments
* As consideration for termination of European rights, one of pre-launch milestones payable by co to Astrazeneca under original license reduced
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Phillips 66 reports fourth-quarter earnings of $163 million or $0.31 per share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intuit signs new data-exchange agreement with Wells Fargo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: