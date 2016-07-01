BRIEF-Apollo Global Management Llc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.87
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 1 Numis Corporation Plc :
* Alex Ham (aged 33) and Ross Mitchinson (aged 38) have been appointed as executive directors of company with immediate effect
* They will take up their position as joint-chief executive officers with effect from Sept. 1 2016
PRAGUE, Feb 3 Czech billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday he had transferred his assets into two trust funds to comply with a new conflict-of-interest law that he has criticised for being aimed at him.
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent