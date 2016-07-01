July 1 Premier Oil Plc

* Lending group has agreed that test of premier's financial covenants at 30 june 2016 will be waived and replaced by a test for 12 month period ending 31 july 2016.

* This deferral allows further time to agree amendments to premier's medium term covenant profile and resetting of its debt maturities.

* In return for proposed amendments, it is anticipated that additional security will be provided for existing debt holders.

* Premier expects negotiations to conclude during q3 2016. Further deferral of covenant test date will be sought if required. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)