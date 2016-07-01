BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of certain warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics extends the expiration date of certain warrants and provides update on cash position
July 1 C-Rad AB :
* Cancer centers in China to be equipped with C-RAD technology
* Delivery and installation of systems is expected to occur over next 12 months
* Order has a total value of about 7.6 million Swedish crowns ($897,486)
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO