BRIEF-Apollo Global Management Llc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.87
* Apollo Global Management Llc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 1 Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :
* In H1 a total of 870 properties for about 40.8 million euros auctioned (previous year 979 objects for 44.66 million euros), down 8.6 pct
* In summer auctions a total of 460 properties were auctioned for equivalent of around 21.4 million euros
PRAGUE, Feb 3 Czech billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday he had transferred his assets into two trust funds to comply with a new conflict-of-interest law that he has criticised for being aimed at him.
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent