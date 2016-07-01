BRIEF-BF Utilities says IFCI Ltd cuts stake in co to 3.24 pct
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage:
July 1 NewCap Holding A/S :
* Entered into conditional agreement on acquisition of Cerberus AB
* Purchase price is agreed to 40 million Swedish crowns ($4.72 million)
* Possible additional amount payable at the end of 2020 of up to 172 million crowns depending on fulfillment of different performance requirements
* Acquisition, once carried out, to affect 2016 EBTDA negatively with about 10 million crowns excluding transaction costs
* Transaction is conditional upon approval from Finansinspektionen in Sweden and other public authorities
* Completion expected by Nov. 10 Source text: bit.ly/29fWvlG Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4676 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)