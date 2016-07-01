July 1 Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* Ryanair to hold EGM on Wed 27 July board seeks approval to consider further share buybacks

* Airline confirmed it had no plan to engage in further planned buybacks during remainder of 2016

* Board should have flexibility and discretion to do so, if there is further market volatility such as that witnessed over past week in aftermath of UK referendum vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)