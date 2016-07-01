BRIEF-BF Utilities says IFCI Ltd cuts stake in co to 3.24 pct
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent
July 1 Ryanair Holdings Plc :
* Ryanair to hold EGM on Wed 27 July board seeks approval to consider further share buybacks
* Airline confirmed it had no plan to engage in further planned buybacks during remainder of 2016
* Board should have flexibility and discretion to do so, if there is further market volatility such as that witnessed over past week in aftermath of UK referendum vote
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)