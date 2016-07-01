July 1 Competition and Markets Authority:

* UK's CMA has told car hire websites it expects them to make changes so motorists are shown the true cost of hiring a car before they rent

* UK's CMA - sent letter to car hire websites asking for consumers to be provided with easy-to-access information in 7 key areas

* UK'S CMA - will review the rental providers' compliance with these changes at the end of the summer Source text for eikon: [bit.ly/29wDY2j] (Bengaluru Newsroom)