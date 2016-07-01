BRIEF-China Agri-Products Exchange says net loss for year ended Dec. 2016 to increase
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
July 1 Barclays Africa Group Ltd :
* Peter Matlare, an independent non-executive director of Barclays Africa Group since December 2011, has been appointed deputy chief executive officer
* David Hodnett continues in his role as deputy CEO, focusing on our South African banking operations, and financial director
* Matlare has responsibility for our rest of Africa banking operations, and becomes an executive director of group with effect from 1 August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)
* Receives notice from Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) about an agreement set to buy shares and jointly vote on the company's annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMs)