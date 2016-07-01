July 1 Barclays Africa Group Ltd :

* Peter Matlare, an independent non-executive director of Barclays Africa Group since December 2011, has been appointed deputy chief executive officer

* David Hodnett continues in his role as deputy CEO, focusing on our South African banking operations, and financial director

* Matlare has responsibility for our rest of Africa banking operations, and becomes an executive director of group with effect from 1 August 2016