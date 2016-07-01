July 1 DGC One says:

* Buys IT-company Internet Border Technologies.

* Enterprise value SEK 110 million.

* DGC wll pay SEK 11 million in new stocks and SEK 99 million in cash.

* Bought company has around 20 employees and income of SEK 60 million a year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)