July 1 Renesola Ltd

* Renesola announced sale of four utility scale projects in uk

* Says sold four operational, Photovoltaic assets in England to Equitix Fund IV

* Sale was transacted in GBP and ahead of completion, Renesola entered into hedging transactions to protect project value in U.S. dollars.

* Renesola ltd says "we remain confident to generate profits and cash flow for remainder of 2016 and 2017"