CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 Renesola Ltd
* Renesola announced sale of four utility scale projects in uk
* Says sold four operational, Photovoltaic assets in England to Equitix Fund IV
* Sale was transacted in GBP and ahead of completion, Renesola entered into hedging transactions to protect project value in U.S. dollars.
* Renesola ltd says "we remain confident to generate profits and cash flow for remainder of 2016 and 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO