July 1 Ratos AB says:

* Has signed an agreement to acquire approximately 30 percent of the shares in design company Gudrun Sjödén Group.

* Purchase price (enterprise value) for 100% of company amounts to approximately SEK 725 million, of which Ratos will provide equity of about SEK 150 million.

In conjunction with transaction, Ratos has signed an agreement for an option to increase its holding a further 40 percent in 2018.