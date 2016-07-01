BRIEF-China Agri-Products Exchange says net loss for year ended Dec. 2016 to increase
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
July 1 Ratos AB says:
* Has signed an agreement to acquire approximately 30 percent of the shares in design company Gudrun Sjödén Group.
* Purchase price (enterprise value) for 100% of company amounts to approximately SEK 725 million, of which Ratos will provide equity of about SEK 150 million.
* In conjunction with transaction, Ratos has signed an agreement for an option to increase its holding a further 40 percent in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)
* Receives notice from Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) about an agreement set to buy shares and jointly vote on the company's annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMs)