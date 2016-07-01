Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 1 Aktia Bank Abp :
* Acquires Elisa Rahoitus Oy, a subsidiary of Elisa Corporation
* Ownership of company is transferred to Aktia July 1, 2016
* Net purchase sum of 1 million euros ($1.1 million) will be paid in cash
* Acquisition has no significant effect on Aktia Bank's profit or financial position
* Simultaneously, company's name is changed to Aktia Finance Ltd
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)