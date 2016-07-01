July 1 Aktia Bank Abp :

* Acquires Elisa Rahoitus Oy, a subsidiary of Elisa Corporation

* Ownership of company is transferred to Aktia July 1, 2016

* Net purchase sum of 1 million euros ($1.1 million) will be paid in cash

* Acquisition has no significant effect on Aktia Bank's profit or financial position

* Simultaneously, company's name is changed to Aktia Finance Ltd

