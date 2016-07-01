July 1 Groupon Inc

* Groupon Inc says on June 29, 2016 co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with J.P. Morgan Chase bank, N.A

* Credit agreement provides for a $250 million senior secured revolving line of credit for a term of three years - SEC filing Source: (1.usa.gov/297Ed2D ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)