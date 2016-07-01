UPDATE 2-Japan readies package for Trump to help create 700,000 U.S. jobs
* Cooperation on infrastructure, robotics, cybersecurity seen (Adds package details)
July 1 Weisman Group
* Sends letter to Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - SEC filing
* Weisman Group says it is open to amending its offer to buyout Ashford Hospitality based on the due diligence processs
* Weisman Group says in its view its offer to buyout Ashford Hospitality when made, remains currently, a fairly priced valuation Source: (1.usa.gov/29byief ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Cooperation on infrastructure, robotics, cybersecurity seen (Adds package details)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
PARIS, Feb 3 French snowsports equipment firm Rossignol has agreed to buy Felt Bicycles, a U.S. maker of racing and mountain bikes with annual sales of more than $60 million, the company said on Friday.