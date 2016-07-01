July 1 Gramercy Property Trust

* Gramercy closes previously announced sale of Goodman Europe joint venture to Gramercy Europe

* Gramercy Property Trust says it disposed of a 74.9 pct interest in Goodman Europe Development Trust joint venture

* Gramercy Property Trust says deal for a total value of $251.9 million and net cash proceeds of $149.5 million