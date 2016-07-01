CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 Steris PLC
* Says "will continue to review its businesses for opportunities to optimize its portfolio" - SEC filing
* Steris PLC says has sold its UK linen management services business to Star Mayan Limited for about £50 million Source: (1.usa.gov/298eyaK ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO