July 1 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Kalobios emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Receives $14 million in equity financing to help
recapitalize its business
* Kalobios pharmaceuticals inc says under terms of agreement
with savant, company has made an upfront payment of $3 million
* Acquired rights from savant neglected diseases llc to
develop benznidazole for treatment of chagas disease
* Says in connection with bankruptcy exit,
debtor-in-possession loan converted into shares of kalobios
common stock
* Say also issued to savant a warrant to purchase 200,000
shares of kalobios common stock
* Exit equity financing of $11 million comes on top of a $3
million debtor-in-possession loan funded in may 2016
* Kalobios pharmaceuticals inc says durrant and ronald
barliant will remain on board of directors
* Says ezra friedberg and timothy morris will also join
board of directors as designees of investors
* Black horse capital managing member dr. Dale chappell will
join kalobios board of directors effective immediately
