CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 Nissan Group:
* Nissan Group announces total U.S. sales for June 2016 of 140,553 units, an increase of 13 percent over the prior year Source text bit.ly/2982962 Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO