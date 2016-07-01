CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 TransCanada Corp
* TransCanada completes acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group and announces exchange date for subscription receipts
* Says TransCanada to review strategic alternatives for its master limited partnership holdings
* Says retained a financial advisor to assist in a review of strategic alternatives for its MLP holdings
* Says to communicate its determination regarding future of TC Pipelines, LP and Columbia Pipeline Partners LP later in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO