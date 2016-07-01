BRIEF-CL Group issues positive profit alert
* Expects net profit for nine months ended 31 december 2016 to be higher than comparative profit figure for corresponding period
July 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
* Designating U.S. bank holding company, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation as intermediate holding company
* Reorganization also allows all material U.S. subsidiaries of MUFG to be clearly aligned as one team
* MUFG has announced establishment of U.S. risk committee under MUFG board risk committee
* MUFG board risk committee will oversee all types of risk at combined U.S. operations level
* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial says in line with EPS rules, all remaining U.S. subsidiaries of MUFG will be transferred under MUFG Americas Holdings by July 2017
* Designating mufg americas holdings corp as IHC as per requirements of U.S. Fed's rules for enhanced prudential standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Expects net profit for nine months ended 31 december 2016 to be higher than comparative profit figure for corresponding period
* Proposes dividend of 20.00 euros ($21.48)plus a bonus of 15.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks, Ireland's two largest lenders, are on course to set up holding companies to help them meet regulatory requirements designed to facilitate future bank resolutions.