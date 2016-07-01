July 1 Bank Of The Ozarks Inc

* Bank of The Ozarks Inc announces increased regular quarterly dividend

* Board of directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share

* Increases quarterly dividend by 3.2 pct to $0.16/shr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)