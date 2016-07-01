July 1 Parker-Hannifin Corp
* Parker acquires Jäger Automobil-Technik GMBH and Jäger
Automotive Polska SP. Z.O.O. to expand processing capabilities
for engineered materials
* Parker-Hannifin Corp says terms of transaction were not
disclosed
* Says acquisition will become a business unit of Parker's
Prädifa Technology Division in engineered materials group
* Hannifin Corp says has acquired Jäger Automobil-Technik
GMBH and Jäger Automotive Polska SP. Z.O.O. from Arnold Jäger
Holding GMBH
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)